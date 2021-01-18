A former correctional officer at the Waukesha County Jail is facing charges for allegedly having sexual relations with an inmate while on duty.

Online court records show 49-year-old Matthew Herman is charged with four felonies; three counts of second-degree sexual assault while as a member of a correctional staff, and one count of misconduct while in office.

In a press release, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says a “full and comprehensive” investigation regarding Herman confirmed the sexual relations, as well as him making sexual advances to another inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office fired Herman after the investigation was complete. Herman was hired in February of 2020 to work at the jail.

Waukesha County’s Court Commissioner Linda Saafir placed a $30,000 cash bond on Herman. He will have his preliminary hearing on January 21.