The Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“When these athletes step on the floor, often times they’re playing with something bigger in mind,” Fox Sports Wisconsin’s Zora Stephenson told WTMJ’s Wis. Afternoon News. “I know Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy will be on their minds.”

“It’s obviously a basketball game, but the stage of a basketball court always has more meaning than simply putting a ball in the basket.”