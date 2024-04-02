American Family Field has had problems with the parking process in the past, with folks missing innings and concerts, not to mention missing out on Tailgating, but it looks like things are about to change.

Brewer’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jason Hartlund says it’s all about making things flow smoothly, “It is about getting people out of lines and out of cars more quickly and into the parking lots for tailgating and into the ballpark. When people come to the game, it’s an investment of time, and we don’t want that time to be spent behind the steering wheel.”

Parking at American Family Field has a capacity of roughly 10,000 cars. And since there’s been bottlenecks around the parking lots in the past, how exactly is this going to work?

Hartlund says, “You’ll enter the lots as you normally would. The difference is there’s no transaction with a cashier for cash or credit card. You will determine what lot you want to park in, whether it’s preferred, gold, or general, and a parking ambassador will help you get to that spot. At that point, you’ll get out of your car, look at one of the light poles in the lot you’re in, and scan the QR code. At that point, it’s extremely intuitive. If you’ve pre-purchased, you’re entering your license plate information and activating the parking. If you haven’t, there’s a couple more steps with credit card information, expiration date, things of that nature, and then you activate your parking. Piece of cake.”

Here’s an explainer video to show you how easy it is.

Those QR codes are everywhere, on every light post, on A-frame signs, literally all over. Plus, there’ll be parking attendants and ambassadors that will help you get to the spot you want to get to. So all questions can be answered. But what if you don’t have a smartphone or you don’t have a way to pay with a credit card?

“There are pay stations. They’re on the property, and a parking ambassador can help direct you to one, where you can pay cash. If you purchase ahead of time, it is less expensive than day of, and the parking fees do vary based on day of the week and weekend opponent, things of that nature. You can find all the parking information on brewers.com/parking,” explains Hartlund.

Wondering how they enforce these things?

“The technology is actually amazing. There’s cameras throughout the parking lots that have license plate technology, and it reconciles in real time as to people who have entered the lots, and those who have activated their parking,” says Hartlund.

If they find that you’ve not paid, you will get a ticket.

Hartlund states, “If you don’t pay at all, there are the cameras, and they reconcile in real time with the license plates and cars that have come into the lot, and it compares it to those that have paid. 30 minutes after first pitch, Interstate Parking will be going around and enforcing parking, and if you haven’t paid, it’ll be whatever the price will cost for your individual lot, plus a $3 fine.

By the way, if you think it’s an error, you can call Interstate Parking, and they’ll help you out. They can go back in the camera feeds to see if it’s really accurate or not.

All in all, not having to stop until you get to your spot should be a game changer, and it’s all in the interest of getting you in for the two most important things on this type of outing. Tailgating and the game.

