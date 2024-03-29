MILWAUKEE – Brewers fans may need to bundle-up during the Home Opener at American Family Field on Tuesday. In fact, a wintry mix may be in the cards.

“There is probably a good chance of rain (Tuesday), and don’t be surprised if there is snow near the end of the game,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore told WTMJ’s Wisconisn’s Midday News on Friday. “Some of the (weather) models show rain, some bring a rain/snow mix.”

“It’ll be just like tailgating for a Packers game.”

Easter Sunday could also see some precipitation, according to Moore.

“If you’re headed to Easter services in the morning, you’ll be alright,” he said. “We’ll see the chance of an isolated rain shower in the afternoon.

