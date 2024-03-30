GLENDALE, Wis.- TMJ4 News reports North Shore Fire and Rescue said dive crews have been searching for several hours since Saturday afternoon to recover a body in the Milwaukee River that may be related to a missing person’s case from January.

The recovery mission is still happening between West Montclaire Avenue & Riverview Drive near the Bayshore Town Center. Dive crews from both the Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments are responding.

Glendale Police previously had been searching the area by foot and using K-9s and drones to attempt to recover the body of Eugeniu Matcin, a 31-year-old Illinois man who police say has been missing since his family last saw him at their Airbnb back in January.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the body.

This story is developing, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.