MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help to find a critically missing man, Marvin Common-Harris, who was last seen near 70th and Hampton Ave today around 12:30 p.m.

Common-Harris is described as a 37-year-old African American male, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair, a mustache, medium skin tone, and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot walking west from his location; wearing a brown winter coat, brown pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Seven at 414-935-7272, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12am and 8am.