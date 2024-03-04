IOWA CITY – It was an historic moment for college basketball.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA Div 1 scoring record during Iowa’s win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark has joined a short-list of players who have ‘moved markets.’ A ‘market-mover’ is someone who has “the ability to bring people (who don’t care about sports) into the the tent,” according to Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, who else?

“You can make the argument that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of those guys,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “Taylor Swift isn’t an athlete, but she has moved the needle.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Early spring! The Penguins see no shadow at Milwaukee County Zoo