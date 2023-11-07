MILWAUKEE — The 20-year-old man accused of striking and killing a pregnant woman with a stolen car at 115+ MPH is facing three charges, as confirmed by our news partners at TMJ4.

Frank Mosley, 20, is facing one count each of 1st-degree Reckless Homicide, 1st-degree Reckless Homicide of an Unborn Child and Hit-and-Run involving death. The first two charges are Class B felonies — the most severe non-lifetime charges in the state of Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint suggests that an unidentified victim called the police and reported their BMW as stolen. With that knowledge in mind, a Wauwatosa police officer recognized the vehicle, which did not have any license plates, being driven along Capitol Drive on October 26, 2023.

When the officer activated their lights, the driver — allegedly, Mosley — drove away at a high rate of speed. The police officer reportedly suspended their chase due to concerns for public safety but recognized the stolen vehicle at the scene of the fatal crash shortly after.

The victim, Erin Mogensen, was reportedly in her own Toyota car when Mosley allegedly struck her car at more than 115 MPH in the stolen BMW near the intersection of W Capitol Dr & N 100th St. Mogensen, who was seven weeks pregnant, was celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband that day and was set to go on vacation shortly after.

Video evidence shows the driver of the BMW fleeing the scene on foot, scaling a fence to run away. However, several days later, investigators visited the original 911 caller’s home to discuss the incident. That’s where they met Mosley, who had allegedly burned clothing and vehicle documentation on a grill in his backyard.

Authorities located the vehicle’s key fob in the home, confirmed that it belonged to the stolen BMW and interviewed Mosley. Today (Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023) marked his first appearance in court.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Michael Mattioli murder trial begins in Milwaukee