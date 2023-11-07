DISCLAIMER: Kapco Metal Stamping is a partner of Newsradio 620 WTMJ & Good Karma Brands. Click here to find participating donation sites for the 18th annual Kids2Kids Toy Drive.

MILWAUKEE — Each holiday season for the last 18 years, Kapco has held its annual Kids2Kids Toy Drive with the common goal of providing holiday cheer for low-income children while also offering a chance for others to make a difference in their communities. This year’s efforts are already underway!

As announced by Kapco on Tuesday, Nov. 7, more than 20 drop-off locations have been established across Southeast Wisconsin with participating sites ranging from West Allis to West Bend, and all along Lake Michigan from Port Washington to Walker’s Point.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any participating locations from now until December 23, 2023.

A Celebration of Giving event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, December 9 at the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance (885 Badger Circle) in Grafton. It will feature a dedication to the first responders of Ozaukee County, live musical performances and festive holiday lights.

This year, the event’s organizers have taken their efforts to another level by involving youth across the greater Milwaukee metropolitan region.

Student Leadership Teams comprised of students from Port Washington, Grafton, Cedarburg and Homestead High Schools are helping to drive donations, build relationships with business sponsors, and spread the message of why giving back is important.

Jim Kacmarcik, Chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, explained how impactful this annual campaign has been since he helped launch it in 2006.

“Kid2Kids is and always will be about youth connecting and giving back to other young people in our community,” Kacmarcik said. “This campaign truly makes the Christmas tradition of gift-giving a reality for many families and also provides participating youth with a first-hand experience of what giving back can do for them and their community.”

Since its inception, the Kids2Kids Toy Drive has distributed more than 350,000 toys to children in need across the region. It strives to reach those same heights again in 2023. If you’d like to learn more about the Toy Drive, click here. If you represent an organization that is interested in registering as a drop-off site, click here.