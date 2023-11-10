The direction of the 2024 Milwaukee Brewers took a drastic turn this week after longtime skipper Craig Counsell decided to dart for Chicago.

I’m stating the obvious here, but the future of Brewers baseball is most certainly in question and, amongst most fans, in serious doubt.

Look, if I am Matt Arnold, and by all accounts, that’s probably a good thing that I am not, I would seriously look into selling off this current roster to build for 2026 and beyond., and according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s something the brass in Milwaukee is considering.

Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames, Brandon Woodruff, and Devin Williams, all significant contributors for the past few years, now should probably wave their goodbyes, just like their former skipper did, and Milwaukee should seriously consider sending them off in order to help build Milwaukee back up in the way that is only sustainable for a small market.

It’s always challenging to be a team that is selling off on talent, but this is the unfortunate way Major League Baseball has constructed the league and how it has pinned small markets to operate.

After winning 92 games a season ago, including a division championship, all this talk seems crazy, but fair or not, it’s a reality for us Brewers fans.

Look, it’s not all doom and gloom. The young talent Arnold can employ is something to certainly look forward to, but with limited options in free agency, aging stars, and bad contracts, the reality of this Brewers team is to build for the future.