Lakefront Festival Of Art

South Lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202), June 16th through the 18th

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend of art, food, music, and activities for all ages at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Support the arts by shopping paintings, ceramics, fiber, metalwork, and jewelry from more than 100 artists from across the nation. Sample Milwaukee flavor from local restaurants, and lounge in the sunshine in the Beer Garden or Wine Garden. And as an added bonus: admission includes access to the Museum!

HartFest

Hart Park (7300 W. Chestnut Street, Wauwatosa), June 16th 5-10pm and June 17th 11am-10pm

The all-new HartFest 2023 brings BBQ and the Blues to Wauwatosa! Come watch local pit masters compete to see who’s the best on the grill. And come hungry! Attendees can sample the BBQ competitors’ entries, plus enjoy a mouth-watering line-up of food trucks. Great live music, a car show and a 5K/10K round out the weekend’s offerings!

Cave of the Mounds Blacklight Tours

Cave of the Mounds (2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd, Blue Mounds, WI 53517), June 18th at 4:30pm

Even if you’ve already been to the Cave of the Mounds in southern Wisconsin, you’ve probably never seen the caves like this! You will learn about ultraviolet light, fluorescence, and see the speleothems GLOW! The tour price includes a black light rental and a guided tour of Cave of the Mounds!

Father’s Day 100

Milwaukee Mile (640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214), June 18th at 1:00pm

The ASA Stars National Tour returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the Father’s Day 100 Sunday, June 18th. A great day of racing is expected to return to the “World’s Oldest Operating Speedway” for dad and the whole family. Make sure to get your tickets now for the return of exciting racing action to the Milwaukee Mile!

