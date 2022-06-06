“Never before seen evidence of the attack on the Capitol” is being promised ahead of the televised hearings of the January 6th insurrection.

ABC news correspondent Katherine Faulders joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to give a preview of what to expect ahead of these hearings. Some questions still remain however; will we hear publicly from former President Trump? Will this hearing be politically motivated? And most importantly, what will happen after these hearings?

Listen to Katherine’s full appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here.