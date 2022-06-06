Remember Lynn Dickey?

I played golf with the former Packers quarterback on Saturday. As we were waiting to hit approach shots on the 6th hole at North Hills Country Club, Dickey mentioned to me his dream scenario.

Four quarterbacks, and one training camp to yield one starter.

The quarterbacks: Dickey, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers.

Dickey played for the Packers from 1976-1985. He ranks fourth in Packers history in nearly every meaningful passing category. Yards, completion percentage, touchdowns, fourth quarter comebacks, game-winning drives, and wins.

In 1983, before the league was known for it’s modern day aerial attack, Dickey lead the NFL in passing yards with 4458 and passing touchdowns with 32. He finished fifth in MVP voting that season.

In Dickey’s first playoff game, following the strike-shortened season in 1982, a threw for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-16 win over the Cardinals.

Unlike Starr, Favre and Rodgers, Dickey never had a top-five defense. Only once did Dickey quarterback a Packers team that finished with a record above .500 in a full season. As such, his passing exploits tend to get overlooked.

About that dream competition, Dickey told me, quote: “I may not win that competition, but I ain’t getting last.”

