GREEN BAY, Wis — U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher (R – Green Bay) announced he will not seek reelection in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District this November. Rep. Gallagher released the following statement:
Rep. Mike Gallagher
“Eight years ago, when I first ran for Congress, I promised to treat my time in office as a high-intensity deployment. Through my bipartisan work on the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, chairing the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, and chairing the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, we’ve accomplished more on this deployment than I could have ever imagined.
“But the Framers intended citizens to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their private lives. Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old. And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election. Thank you to the good people of Northeast Wisconsin for the honor of a lifetime. Four terms serving you has strengthened my conviction that America is the greatest country in the history of the world. And though my title may change, my mission will always remain the same: deter America’s enemies and defend the Constitution.”
A native of Green Bay, Rep. Gallagher has represented northeast Wisconsin since 2017. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and Chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation, and on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Before politics, Rep. Gallagher obtained multiple bachelors degrees, a PhD from Georgetown University in International Relations, and served in the Marine Corps for seven years.
