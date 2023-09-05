University of Wisconsin football fans who attended the team’s game against Buffalo at Camp Randall last Saturday are voicing their disappointment over how loud the music was played.

“It was like a bad frat party,” one long-time season ticket holder told The Wisconsin State Journal. The university’s athletic department says it is reviewing protocols and listening to what fans saying.

“I know there’s a lot of feedback, a lot of it negative,” ESPN Milwaukee radio host (and Badgers radio analyst) Mark Tauscher told Wis. Morning News. “There are five or six generations of fans there. The school is trying to find that right balance.”

The noise and the sound speakers is all everyone is talking about, according to Tauscher.

“(The team) wants to make this place tough to come in and win,” he explained. “(The team) wants everyone to party, but wants it to be incredibly loud on third down.”