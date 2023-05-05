MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Public Schools staff member has been charged with 10 felonies, all of which are related to child enticement, sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful material and soliciting a child for prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WTMJ, Randell Jefferson was charged on May 3, however his first offense is listed as June 1, 2021. According to MPS’s website, Jefferson is currently listed as a 6th grade teacher’s aide.

The criminal complaint states that Jefferson, while working as a teachers aide and substitute teacher in MPS, asked for and pressured students to perform oral sex on him on multiple occasions across a two year period.

Jefferson is accused of offering money and/or gifts to students, aged 13 to 14-years-old, in exchange for oral sex. Additionally, Jefferson is accused of sexually assaulting and exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl.

All 10 felonies charged against Jefferson are all related to incidents that happened on school grounds.

Jefferson is due in court next week.

This is developing news story. WTMJ will update this article as we continue to learn more.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WATCH: Elon Musk & ‘Godfather of AI’ warn that artificial intelligence must be regulated — WMN