MILWAUKEE — The number of food vendors at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair has officially passed 100.

From Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 13 State Fair goers can enjoy 104 official food and beverage vendors. Options range from bugs on a stick to a classic beer-battered corn dog. Ever wanted to try alligator ribs? Well, you’re in luck! With options like alligator ribs and a fried alligator po boy the options on this years menu are nothing short of adventurous.

Don’t worry, there are still plenty of classic savory and sweet options to fulfill your taste buds. A complete list of all food and beverage offerings from the 104 vendors can be found at wistatefair.com/fair/food-finder/ to decide what looks good in preparation for opening day.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Milwaukee Common Council votes in favor of 2% city sales tax