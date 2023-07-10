Walking alongside Fond du Lac Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side, it can be hard to hear yourself think over the cacophony of cars, trucks, and various city noises.

But turn north on 30th Street, and just a couple of blocks north exists a tiny escape from the bustle. A place currently known as Cawker Park in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood that will soon be getting a makeover both in appearance and name.

An application has been submitted to the city to rename the park at North 30th Street and West Cawker Place the Alwin Lopez Jarreau Park, the late jazz artist and Milwaukee native that earned six Grammy Awards during his six decade career. Additionally, a mural is coming to life along the park’s south fence wall honoring Jarreau, with local artist Tia Richardson handling the design of the work. The effort has received the support of 7th District Alderman Khalif Rainey, who wrote to the Citizens Advisory Committee: “I think naming this park in his memory is a modest step toward honoring his legacy and memory.”

Interestingly, while Richardson has designed the mural, it’s been the assistance of volunteers and passerby that have done most of the actual painting so far. Just this morning, a summer camp came by and did some work on the project.

“I gave a little bit of background, and then we got right into it” Richardson told me during our conversation at the park this afternoon. “There were a hundred that came through today.”

The mural also provides area youth with a creative outlet that they may not otherwise have in their home lives.

“There’s this feeling that happens, getting glued to it, getting focused. They’re telling me they feel calm, they feel relaxed, they’re in a different mind space.

After our conversation, I was able to try my hand at painting the body of a butterfly on the mural. While I have my fair share of experience in 18×24 oil paintings, this is the largest piece I’ve had a hand in creating.

WTMJ’s Adam Roberts paints a portion of the new mural adoring the south wall of Cawker Park in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood; an application has been submitted to re-name the park after late Milwaukee jazz artist Al Jarreau.

On a hot July afternoon, even if just for a moment, I was able to find some of the same peace and quiet that many would say Jarreau’s music provides them. Richardson hopes the mural paints a good picture of what inspiration she found from listening to his discography for the first time before designing the mural.

“I’m using his music to show how his message kind of resonated throughout the world…in a way it’s kind of taking you through this journey of the neighborhood itself, through his lyrics.”

Volunteers can stop by to view the progress on the mural during the day, and even try your hand at painting a portion of the wall yourself.