You definitely don’t want to miss this Wednesday edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras as it kicks off with a preview of one of Milwaukee’s Christmas concerts later this year and then delves into the longstanding debate over a cashless society. Even after major software problems this past weekend, is there truly no room for cash options at sports and entertainment venues any longer? Then, Scott’s joined by Mark Minkin to preview this Sunday’s “First Annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl For A Cure” and how you can still take part and/or help this incredibly worthy cause. Tonight’s 8 o’clock hour features a rapping grandmother that wants the vote of the Utah electorate and to say she’s making a splash would be an understatement. Finally, you won’t want to miss a big announcement from Scott about his future at WTMJ Radio and why Monday, September 26th, is poised to be a historic night for the show, for the station, and for all of you!

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!