Do you ever wonder what goes on at the Port of Milwaukee? Jackie Q. Carter is the current president of the Port of Milwaukee. She’s also the first woman and first person of color to hold the position. Today, she joins Libby Collins to discuss her path to the port and the importance of what the Port of Milwaukee contributes to the city. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

And if you’ve not been down to the Summerfest grounds, they’ve done a phenomenal job with those grounds with the different facilities that they’ve developed and constructed to host all those music acts. And the different venues that they have there is just — the grounds are just beautiful.

LIBBY COLLINS: What else would we be surprised that the Port of Milwaukee manages?

JACKIE Q. CARTER: So, the Coast Guard and the Marines are also tenants of the Port.

We work really close with the Coast Guard, of course, because maritime is close to their mission. So, we’re working with them always to make sure that we’re in compliance, that the waters are safe. The Coast Guard works really closely with us on that.

I think people would also be surprised to know that Discovery World and Harbor House are also Port of Milwaukee tenants.