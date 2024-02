Growing up, David Lee wanted to be the Chinese George Clooney. Today, he’s the president and general manager of Milwaukee NPR. He sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss how he ended up in Milwaukee, the trials and tribulations of working as a screenwriter, the tremendous impact that public radio has had on his life, and much, much more. It’s all ahead on this exciting edition of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.