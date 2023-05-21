Scott Walker is no longer in office, but he’s still a formidable voice in the Republican party. WTMJ’s Libby Collins talks with the former Governor about Donald Trump, why Tony Evers beat him in 2018, if he’d run for Governor again, and more on this week’s WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: You mentioned that debate in 2016, and I watched it. I was watching you particularly, and Donald Trump ran over you like a freight train over a rabbit.

SCOTT WALKER: He ran —

LIBBY COLLINS: Did you know what hit you?

SCOTT WALKER: No, he ran over everybody. We —

LIBBY COLLINS: But he went after you first.

SCOTT WALKER: Oh, for sure, because I was up in the polls, me and Jeb Bush.

But it’s why I scratched my head a few weeks ago the way it was speculated that he might not come, and I thought this guy’s a prize fighter. Whether you agree with him or not, he’s a prize fighter when it comes to the debates, why would he not want to be in the ring itself defending that title? I just can’t see how he doesn’t come.

But, yeah, here I’m Midwest-nice, I’m used to tough questions, I’m used to even a few debates where it seemed like I was being teamed up on by maybe several of the moderators when I was governor, but there were rules and we all followed them. That’s one of the things, us in the Midwest, we’re kind of used to. And so, it was like, whoa, wait a minute, so we don’t — we’re not playing by the rules here?

But it is what it is, and it was what it was. And I joke, by the time I got out, I was the smartest one of the bunch, I got out before I got a nickname.