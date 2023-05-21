City of Burlington police are investigating a fatal crash after a train struck a pedestrian at Bridge St. and State St.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 today several calls came into the Racine County Communications Center about a train vs. pedestrian crash. When City of Burlington Police arrived on scene they determined this to be a fatal crash. The family of the victim is aware of the crash.

Bridge St. is closed from Pine St to Adams St. – with the potential for significant traffic delays due to this crash and unrelated construction in the area.

The Burlington Police Department is asking that people avoid the area if possible. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.