MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Urban League is celebrating Black leaders past and present on Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023 at its annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Equal Opportunity Day Luncheon.

In addition to her work as President and CEO of the Urban League, Dr. Eve Hall serves on many area Boards of Directors, including recently being named Chairwoman of the VISIT Milwaukee Board.

“How do we look at both the past and the present at this luncheon while we honor a legacy leader who has put in a lot of time in this community — this year that being Dr. William Finlayson, who is 98 years old [and] one of the first obstetricians here who has delivered thousands of African American babies,” Dr. Hall said.

Young professionals who hold leadership roles in Milwaukee have also been honored during this event. Dr. Hall told Wisconsin’s Morning News that marketing diversity itself is helping attract more attention, visitors, and hopefully residents to the city.

In discussing her role at Visit Milwaukee, Dr. Hall said that it has become increasingly easy to promote Milwaukee with the backing of people who care about the city. She highlighted specifically that there has been a focus to highlight Milwaukee’s diversity.

“Oftentimes, in other parts of the country, there is minimal awareness of the diversity of our city, and so this helps to attract others that could possibly make Milwaukee our home,” Dr. Hall said.

She also cited the Republican National Convention coming to Milwaukee as a sign that the city is ready to become a hub for national and global events. Dr. Hall also highlighted the downtown area’s walkability and large congregation of arenas, theaters and events centers as huge boosts in this effort.

