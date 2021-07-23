

Do championship residues exist?

On the surface level, it’s kind of kooky to think one team in a city winning a championship can impact other teams to also do well.

But ask the folks in Tampa about it and they will tell you it exists. Their Bucs, the Buccaneers, are Super Bowl champs. The Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups. Even the Rays play in the World Series last year.

To get biblical, Iron sharpens Iron.

There is a chance for a special 12-month period in Wisconsin sports.

The Brewers have Top-6 odds to win the World Series. Same with the Packers and the Super Bowl, assuming a certain quarterback shows up. A recent Cleveland.com Pre-Season Poll has Badgers football as the favorite to with their division. Even Milwaukee basketball, with freshman phenom Patrick Baldwin Jr, could win the Horizon League and go dancing.

And don’t forget, with the NBA Calendar back to normal, next year’s NBA Finals are only about ten months away.

