MILWAUKEE- A bevy of closures through the Marquette interchange this morning due to what the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is calling ‘alleged criminal activity’.
The following roads are closed:
- Southbound traffic on I-43 will be diverted at the Marquette Interchange – either westbound onto I-94 or eastbound onto I-794.
- West-to-south access from eastbound I-94 onto southbound I-94/1-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.
- East-to-south access from westbound I-794 onto southbound I-94/I-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.
- The 11th Street entrance ramp to the expressway will be closed.
An interactive traffic map can be found here.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.