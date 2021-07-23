MILWAUKEE- A bevy of closures through the Marquette interchange this morning due to what the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is calling ‘alleged criminal activity’.

The following roads are closed:

Southbound traffic on I-43 will be diverted at the Marquette Interchange – either westbound onto I-94 or eastbound onto I-794.

West-to-south access from eastbound I-94 onto southbound I-94/1-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.

East-to-south access from westbound I-794 onto southbound I-94/I-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.

The 11th Street entrance ramp to the expressway will be closed.

An interactive traffic map can be found here.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.