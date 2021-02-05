Arctic air is here to stay.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky says temperatures will be stuck in the teens today and the wind will make it feel more like -10 to 0. Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures should dip below zero tonight. Wind chill will dip as low as -20. Highs this weekend will struggle to get out their single digits. The wind chill may fall as low as -30 by Sunday morning.

Dr. Josh Ross, associate professor of emergency medicine at UW School of Medicine & Public Health and an emergency physician at UW Health, says in weather like this it is important to dress in layers.

“You gotta dress warmly,” he tells WTMJ. “That includes wearing a hat, wearing hand coverings.”

“And if you’re getting wet outside, getting wet clothes off once you get back inside is key.”

He also suggests having an emergency kit in your car.

For the full interview with Dr. Ross on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.