Three months remain until the Republican primary decides who will run against Governor Tony Evers.

One of the candidates on the GOP side Monday said she’d welcome the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“In a Republican primary I think it would be tremendously helpful,” said former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. “We have a new Republican party today born of people who are just looking for good policy.”

Kleefisch went on to praise Trump as a successful “policy president”, citing unemployment rates for minorities and women as well as trade reform.

