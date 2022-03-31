As the days continue to get longer and temperatures start to rise, there’s even more incentive to get outside and explore Wisconsin’s abundant outdoor recreation offerings! Plan your first round of golf for the year, embark on a scenic hike or discover a waterfall – here’s to outdoor adventures!

Head to Wyalusing State Park and stay in nearby Potosi (Grant County)

Wyalusing is one of Wisconsin’s oldest parks, sprawling 2,700-acres overlooking the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers. Perched 500 feet above the two massive rivers, the views that this park offers are nothing short of spectacular. Grab a fun picture of you and your crew from the Travel Wisconsin selfie stand and Henneger Point!

After your unforgettable hike, drive south to Potosi Brewery for a wide selection of home brewed craft beers and tasty lunch and dinner options. Order a flight of beers in the tasting room or learn about their brewing process by signing up for a brewery tour. With 16 Potosi beers on tap along with their signature craft Root Beer made with pure cane sugar and real Wisconsin honey, there’s something for everyone.

Spend the night in a scenic, five-star cabin nestled in the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Potosi at Pine Point lodge. Offering mid-sized cabins for a family of four or large cabins able to accommodate up to 12, this is the perfect destination for a group nature retreat.

Hit the links at one of St. Croix County’s road-trip-worthy golf courses

St. Croix County is home to four fantastic golf courses all within 30 minutes of each other, making Hudson one of the ultimate destinations for a golf getaway. Start your trip by playing the award winning Troy Burne Golf Club, a course previously featured in Golf Digest’s 2020 top 100 public courses in the United States. Carefully sculpted out of 420 acres of rolling St. Croix Valley hills, the course features over 120 bunkers, wide bent grass fairways and stadium greens.

If you can squeeze in two rounds of golf on Friday, make sure to play Kilkarney Hills Golf Course in the afternoon because their fish fry with all-you-can-eat sides and dessert is a perfect way to finish off 36-holes of Wisconsin golf! Make sure to check out White Eagle Golf Club and St. Croix National to round out your weekend.

Explore Iron County: Overflowing with waterfalls

Though Marinette County is nicknamed the waterfall capital of Wisconsin, Iron county is a close contender with more than twelve named waterfalls within 20 miles of Wisconsin’s iconic Copper Falls. The sandstone and thick red clay combine to create beautiful color schemes throughout the park while the 100-foot-tall Brownstone Falls boasts one of Wisconsin’s most breathtaking views. With the melting snow upstream and temperatures slowly warming, spring is the perfect time to witness a waterfall bursting with energy.

Check out the easily accessible and jaw dropping Potato River Falls! Head to Potato River Falls Road, which dead ends at a parking lot for access to the falls. This waterfall has upper and lower falls that total 90-feet and can both be accessed via steep staircases.

After your hike, grab a rejuvenating java from Sharon’s Coffee Company in Hurley. Stop by for dinner on the weekends for options like burgers, wraps, sandwiches and of course fish on Friday.

