What was gone, is now back.

Each half inning of a major league baseball that goes to extra innings this season will begin with a runner on second base.

Baseball will tell you the rule is in place to preserve player health and safety during a condensed schedule. While that might be an ancillary effect, this has more to do with quality of entertainment.

Why is the designated hitter a universal thing? Quality of entertainment.

Why does Major League Baseball want to eliminate the shift? More hits.

Why is baseball limiting mound visits and in favor of a pitch clock? You guessed it.

Baseball is not trying to win over purists. They aren’t going anywhere. Baseball is desperately trying to win over a younger audience, and those who are apathetic toward the game.

As for the extra inning rule: I’m likely in the minority here, but I love it. As a baseball fan, it puts me at the edge of my seat immediately.

Baseball wants you on the edge of your seat. If you’re not, you may not pay for a seat at all.

