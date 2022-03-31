Sheboygan Falls police said an investigation is underway after a 41-year-old mother assaulted her 8-year-old son in an apartment at 1110 Plank Trail Lane Wednesday evening, leaving him in critical condition.

According to police, the woman assaulted her child and then followed suit by injuring herself; sustaining self-caused “traumatic injuries.” Police said the incident occurred right before 5 p.m. but would not identify any specific injuries.

The boy’s father performed life-saving actions until police arrived at the apartment. After which, the boy was driven to a Sheboygan hospital before being transferred to Children’s Wisconsin.

The mother was also taken to a Sheboygan hospital where officials confirm she is stable.

Another 10-year-old boy was also in the apartment at the time the incident took place, but he was ultimately left unscathed.