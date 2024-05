For the eighth game in a row, the Brewers beat the Cardinals. The Brewers were trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh and Rhys Hoskins hit a three run home run to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead. Following that, the Brewers bullpen shut the Cardinals down to secure the Brewers win. Dominic Cotroneo broke it all down in Brewers Extra Innings.