After a 2-1 extra innings win on Friday, the Brewers bats came alive in game two of the series as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 12-5. The Brewers got the scoring started with a Rhys Hoskins two run home run in the first inning as they took a 2-0 lead. The Lead didn’t last long as the Cardinals tied and then took the lead in the second inning 4-2. The Brewers took the lead in a four run fourth inning and never looked back. The Brewers ended up winning the game 12-5. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win during Brewers Extra Innings.