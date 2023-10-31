James Harden is being traded. Again.

This time to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Not only is Harden an expensive player whose skills are eroding, but he’s a culture-crushing malcontent who bring drama to each and every city he plays in.

Uninterested in being a third option in Oklahoma City behind Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, Harden barked his way out of Oklahoma City after rejecting a contract offer.

Harden was traded to Houston where he, again, forced his way out.

From Houston to Brooklyn where the Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant experiment failed, and Harden again begged to leave.

From Brooklyn to Philadelphia where drama would once again follow.

In the off-season, Harden publicly called 76ers General Manager, Daryl Morey. a “liar.”

The Sixers reported for training camp on Oct. 2, but Harden did not. Days later, he was traded…again…to a team that has apparently not paid attention to Harden’s antics over the years.

James Harden is the joke of the NBA. A team foolish enough to trade assets for him must be equipped to deal with his obligatory BS and declining play.

Congrats to the Clippers for trading assets and draft capital for a complete waste of time and money.

