GREEN BAY, Wis. — Defensive back Rasul Douglas, a 28-year-old in his third season with the Green Bay Packers, has reportedly been traded to the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Eli Berkovits of CBS Sports is reporting that the Packers will receive a 2024 third-round draft pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

Douglas has one interception and one fumble recovery on the season thus far and has been a standout for the Green Bay Packers.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.