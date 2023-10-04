One game does not define a series.

That should be the message inside the Brewers clubhouse after a game-one playoff loss to the Diamondbacks.

A game in which the Brewers led 3-0 in second-inning.

A game in which the two of the Brewers best pitchers combined to allow six earned runs.

A game in which the Brewers stranded 11 men on base.

In 1982 the Brewers trailed the Angles two games to none in a best-of-five series. The Brewers rattled off three straight wins to advance to the ALCS.

For the 1982 team, a 2-0 series hole, though challenging to overcome, was not a reason to shut down or hang heads. It was a rallying cry to win the next one, and the one after that.

