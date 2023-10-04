Hundreds of Milwaukee Public Schools students got a glimpse of a post-school path beyond college on October 4, as the district held a skilled trades and technical career fair at the downtown offices of Milwaukee Tool. Speakers to the second group of students included Common Council President Jose Perez, State Senator Lena Taylor, and Wisconsin Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards Director David Polk.

Polk, an MPS grad, said the district’s Youth Apprentice programs offer students a unique opportunity.

“When you get into Youth Apprenticeship, you get a taste, you get a sample size of what the occupation you want to be in for the rest of your life. It’s building your career,” he said. “It’s not only a job, it’s a career.”

The program allows students to get experience in their trade while still in high school. Guillermo Valadez went through the program, and now works for Shop 913 as a journeyman plumber.

“I figured I could always go to college later if I didn’t like it, cause I would be able to make enough money to pay for college,” Valadez said. “And then I kind of just stuck with it because, well, the money is good.”

The money in skilled trades was highlighted multiple times, most notably by Senator Taylor, who told the assembled students a story about her son, who is in the process of becoming a plumber.

“The plumber came the other day and I had to pay him 300 dollars!” she said, adding that she’s excited for the day she’ll be calling and paying her son.

Plumbing is also the chosen trade for Javerius Smith, a current student MacDowell Montessori. Smith told WTMJ he comes from a trade family – but he’ll be the first plumber.

“We have electricians, we have carpenters, we have licensed cement masons, we have painters, we have it all,” Smith laughed. “I want to be something that we don’t have.”

Smith said he’s happy with his experiences in the Youth Apprentice program so far.

“The mentors are there to help, they’re very supportive of our journey, which is pretty much hands-on and led by guys who know what they’re doing,” he said.

Smith has his eyes set on the goal of joining program alum Valadez as a journeyman plumber. Valadez offered this advice to Smith and others who may be considering becoming an apprentice.

“Always feel free to ask for help when you need it because everybody has their own tips and tricks and everybody’s always happy to share them with each other,” Valadez said.