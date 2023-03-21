The World Baseball Classic began on March 7th and set to crown a champion tonight, as Team USA faces off with Japan.

The question I have for all of you baseball fans or fans in just general – Have you been paying attention to this incredible tournament?

And, yeah, I get it, March Madness is here, but if you haven’t paid attention, you may have missed one of the most memorable world sporting events in quite some time. – From Walk-off home runs, to opposing team stare downs, and even some incredible defensive game-saving gems.

In my opinion, it is one of the biggest events currently going on in the sports world, and for me, I think it deserves more attention than it has gathered.

If you’re unsure what it is, it is basically it is what the World Cup is for soccer but instead for baseball.

International craziness where fans care. Players care, and countries most definitely care.

The stars biggest games, Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, and Freddie Freeman to name just a few have taken part in playing for their respective country.

The playing environments have been incredible for these games, some better than post-season crowds for Major League Baseball games in October.

A few players calling these games the most “electric” they have EVER played in and this is coming from seasoned veterans who have played in Major League Baseball playoffs and the World Series.

If you haven’t tuned in yet, that’s ok, you have one more chance to tune in tonight as Team USA looks to defend it’s 2017 title.

The bottom line – my stance on this is clear, these past three weeks have clearly proven how incredible and beneficial the international game can be for the sport of baseball. A sport some say, is barely surviving.