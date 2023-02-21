January 8, 2023.

With a trip to the post-season on the line, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense took the ball with just under 6-minutes remaining trailing the Detroit Lions by four points.

On third and ten from the Packers 33-yard line, Rodgers threw a deep ball intended for Christian Watson that was intercepted.

I remember thinking at the time that Rodgers last pass as a member of the Packers was picked off.

As he walked off the field, I tweeted my belief that Rodgers played his final game as a member of the Packers.

February 21, 2023, I remain steadfast in my belief.

For me, it’s 100-percent performance based.

Look at Rodgers last ten BIG games – I’ll let you pick ’em – the stats and results are underwhelming.

After he proclaimed his injured thumb to be healthy, Rodgers averaged just over 200 yards passing. In the Packers final five games of the regular season, he threw five touchdowns and three interceptions.

With a trip to the post-season on the line against the Lions, Rodgers came up empty once again.

For me, it has nothing to do with ayahuasca or choosing to sit in the dark for four straight days.

For me, it has everything to do with performance. The Packers finished the season with a sub-500 record and statistically, Rodgers had his worst season as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Simply put, the juice is no longer worth the squeeze and Rodgers is not worth the $59 million coming his way next season.

A team may be willing to absorb Rodgers’ inflated contract, my hope is that the Packers find that team.

