Last season, the Brewers won the National League Central division with a record of 95-67. The St Louis Cardinals earned a wild card berth posting a record of 90-72.

It’s not the end-all-be-all, but 90 wins is a pretty safe thresh hold for playoff hopeful teams. In 2019, the Brewers snuck in to the playoffs as a wild card team after an 89-win season.

After losing 9 of their last 13 games, the Brewers playoff chances are becoming a math problem.

With 48 games to play, the Brewers will need to go 29-19 to reach 90 wins.

Can they do it?

In 2018, the Brewers chased down the Cubs winning ten of its last eleven games to force a game-163. In 2019, the Brewers went 20-7 in September to earn a wild card berth. Last season, the Brewers went 14-15 in September, but the team was firmly positioned atop the NL Central division.

When the Brewers have been in chase-mode in the final month of the season, Manager Craig Counsell has done his best work.

That’s the situation the Brewers find themselves in today, but the variables are different. The bullpen is unsettled, the offensive punch is intermittent, and the schedule is rough.

The race to 90 wins is on, and the Brewers margin for error is slim.

Just like it was in 2018 and 2019.

