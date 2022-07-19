Baseball’s All-Star game accurately represents the game that is played daily from the end of March through the end of October.

Pitchers are throwing gas. Hitters are trying to go yard. Real defense is played. In baseball, the game’s elite rarely hold back in the mid-summer classic.

The NBA recently added spice to the All-Star game with the Elam Ending, but only the last few minutes of the game resembles real basketball.

Hockey’s All-Star game is fast paced, but there is no checking.

The Pro-Bowl is so bad, the NFL is seriously considering scrapping the exhibition all together.

Baseball is perhaps the most flawed of the big-time professional sports, and the chasm between the league and players remains significant. But thumbs up for the mid-summer classic! Consistently the best of the bunch.

