WATCH: Racine Police provide update on police involved shooting of Da’Shontay King.

RACINE COUNTY- No criminal charges will be filed against Racine Police Officer Zachary Brenner after he shot and killed a man during a pursuit in May.

Brenner shot and killed Da’Shontay King back on May 20th during a police pursuit. Racine PD says King fled an attempted traffic stop and Police Chief Maurice Robinson said King “did something” to warrant Brenner shooting him.

According to our news partners at TMJ4, District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in her decision that, “My review of the facts and circumstances of this case lead me to the conclusion that Officer Brenner is immune from criminal liability in this case as the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner.”

Hanson’s statement went on to say that King was armed at the time of the shooting and deemed that Brenner used necessary force.

Racine Police are set to provide an update on the shooting at 6:15 this evening.