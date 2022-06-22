Does the name Andy Ogletree ring a bell?

A former standout for the Georgia Tech men’s golf team, the 24-year-old Ogletree turned pro in 2020. His career earnings since earning his PGA Tour card are just under $20,000.

Ogletree played in inaugural LIV series event in London two weeks ago and finished dead last at 24-over par. For his efforts, Ogletree took home $120,000.

One tournament, a terrible performance, and the richest payday in his career.

Ogletree’s PGA defection makes all the sense in the world. As an independent contractor, the LIV Series will guarantee he is paid six figures for every event he participates in.

I have no issue with Ogletree – a little known player struggling to keep his card – for making the jump. Remember that golfers are independent contractors, and not every player’s pockets are lined with endorsements.

What bothers me most is Phil Mickelson’s collusion attempt, and Brooks Koepka throwing shade at the LIV series one day and joining the LIV series the next. The lying, the secrecy, the dishonesty.

You want a guaranteed payday and fewer events? Fine – make the jump. But don’t throw the Association that made you a 1-percenter under the bus.

