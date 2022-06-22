OAK CREEK, Wis. — The Oak Creek Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire at the Common Cookhouse near Rawson and Taylor in Oak Creek on Wednesday.

The Common Cookhouse in Oak Creek is home to many food trucks and other culinary businesses. The Cookhouse offers professional cooks in need of a kitchen space to work. It also offered food truck owners space for day storage, refrigeration and sanitation.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, the first-arriving units reported smoke coming from the roof of the structure. The integrity of the structure was compromised due to a rapidly advancing fire, the fire department said in a statement Wednesday evening. The fire department then decided to remove all crews from inside the building and transition to defensive fire operations.

Two civilians were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation and one firefighter sustained a minor injury, the Oak Creek Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investiation.