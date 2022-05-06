If the Bucks are going to eliminate the Celtics from the NBA playoffs, they will need to do it without their second leading scorer, Khris Middleton.

Roughly two weeks removed from suffering a sprained MCL, Middleton is still limping and icing and no where near ready to play 40 minutes in a playoff basketball game.

Without Middleton, the Bucks three and one in the playoffs. In those three wins, Grayson Allen more than made up for MIddleton’s scoring punch, torching the nets from three-point range.

As good as Allen and Pat Connaughton have been, neither are going to pop off for 40 and pick up the slack when Giannis or Jrue Holiday has an off night.

Middleton can and has.

No player on the Bucks roster rides a heater quite like Middleton. On eight occasions last post-season, Middleton led the team in scoring. In those games, he averaged 33 points per game.

There will be times when Jrue has a night, or maybe Allen or Brook Lopez. Often, however, if it’s not Giannis, it’s Middleton who shoulders the scoring load.

Without Middleton, the Bucks don’t win an NBA championship last season.

Without Middleton, they won’t win one this year.

