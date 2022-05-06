A critical incident in Racine lasting more than five hours Friday morning concluded with one man being taken into custody.

Police say agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Taskforce assisted the United States Marshals Service in the execution of an arrest warrant for Shadaun J. Marks. Marks was wanted for a parole violation for a burglary conviction in Wisconsin, as well as failure to appear on a charge of Methamphetamine from Indiana.

Shadaun J. Marks, courtesy of Racine PD

A shelter in place order was issued for the area near Byrd Avenue and Echo Lane around 9 a.m after Marks barricaded himself in the residence at 4918 Byrd Avenue and refused to comply with the arrest. A SWAT team was called and negotiators arrived on the scene around noon. Law enforcement then moved in on the building shortly after and were able to safely take Marks into custody.

An “all clear” message was given around 2 p.m.

Added charges against Marks are pending.