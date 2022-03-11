Baseball is back! Are you back with baseball?

As soon as the players were locked out December 1st, fans and players knew a labor deal wouldn’t be agreed upon until the last minute.

Deadlines spur action.

With each passing week, month, and failed negotiation session, frustrations grew. Frustrations boiled over when the league canceled spring training and regular season games.

“Players are entitled and make too much money.”

“Owners care about their bottom line and only their bottom line.”

You might be right but describe your reaction when you learned a deal was done and that a 162-game season would be salvaged.

For as emotionally draining as negotiations were, Thursday’s news of a new deal was equally uplifting.

People are in a better mood today. Bob Uecker is coming back to the airwaves. Tailgate parties are being planned. And that’s how it should be.

Regardless of your personal stance, there always seems to be a path back for fans.

