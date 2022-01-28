One year ago, after a gut-wrenching loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game, a dejected Aaron Rodgers suggested his future with the Packers was in question.

The week leading up to that game, Rodgers described his future as a “beautiful mystery”.

In late April, on draft night, we all learned of the chasm between Rodgers and the Packers front office – specifically General Manager, Brian Gutekunst.

Today, Rodgers’ future remains a mystery but the rift between he and Gutekunst no longer exists. Today, Rodgers is using words such as “friendship” and “trust” when speaking of the man who traded up to draft Rodgers’ successor in the 2019 NFL draft.

By mid-March we will all know if Rodgers intends to retire or continue his hall of fame career. I have no doubt that Rodgers will keep playing, I’m just not sure where.

One thing I am comfortable saying is that should Rodgers determine moving on from the Packers is best, spite will not be the reason.

More in play and deserving of thought is Rodgers’ legacy, and the future of wide receiver, Davante Adams.

