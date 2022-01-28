MILWAUKEE- Less than 24 hours after being shot three times, a Milwaukee Police Officer is headed home.

The hospital exit begins around the 4:20 mark of the below video. Footage courtesy of our news partners at TMJ4 News.

Officer Herbert Davis, clad in Cincinnati Bengals gear, walked out of Froedert Hospital just before 4 o’clock this afternoon to a chorus of cheers and applause.

“I want to thank my brothers and sisters and everybody who took care of me and had my back during this time, I really appreciate them,” Officer Davis said during a short Q&A with media. “I really appreciate the citizens who stopped and called 911 and everything else. I wish I knew their names and could thank them personally, I really want to say thank you to them.”

Davis was reportedly shot three times Thursday night while conducting a welfare check on a man slumped over in the front seat of a vehicle along St. Paul Avenue between 16th and 25th Streets. Milwaukee Police say as Davis approached the suspect, who’s since been identified as Jetrin Rodthong, Rodthong woke up and opened fire. Rodthong also reportedly stole Davis’s cruiser before crashing a few blocks away and getting taken into custody.

Thursday night’s shooting marked the third such act of violence towards a member of law enforcement in Milwaukee since January 1st. Police Detective Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz was shot in Milwaukee’s Third Ward Neighborhood two weeks ago Thursday while trying to intervene in a car jacking. On Wednesday, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte was shot and wounded by a suspect near 64th and Dixon. Both officers were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.