A win is a win.

You’ve heard the phrase before. It’s meant to steer one away from grading the cosmetics of a victory, and toward grateful recognition of the accomplishment.

But not all wins are created equal. The Packers 24-21 win over the Cardinals Thursday night is exhibit-A.

Down several key starters and all-pro caliber talent, the Packers rallied as a team – on the road – to knock Arizona from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Think about the adjectives you used to describe the Packers before Thursday nights win. Now think about the adjectives you are using to describe this years version of the Packers.

Special. Resilient. Connected.

A common trait in a championship season is a galvanizing moment. A moment where the odds are unfavorable. A moment where the team shuts off the loquacious drivel of the so-called experts and rallies together in the face of adversity. The fact this win occurred on the road? Even more meaningful.

All wins are satisfying…but some are a little more satisfying than the others.

